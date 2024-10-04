Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New $235,000 Investment in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DaVita by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 3.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Promethos Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 120.0% in the second quarter. Promethos Capital LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth $658,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 64.3% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Performance

DaVita stock opened at $159.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.64. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $166.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVA. UBS Group raised their price target on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total transaction of $5,017,203.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,219,407.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $9,928,336.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,286,243.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total value of $5,017,203.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,659 shares in the company, valued at $141,219,407.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,482 shares of company stock valued at $27,387,069. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

