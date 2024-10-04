Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires Shares of 2,878 Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 421.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $103.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.14. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $208,634.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,894.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

