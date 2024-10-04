Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 1,836 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 65.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 665.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.6 %

AOS opened at $87.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.07. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $64.86 and a twelve month high of $92.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

