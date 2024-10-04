Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires New Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.87.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,979,372.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHRW opened at $105.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $110.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.90.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 98.02%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

