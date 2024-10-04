Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Position in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 5,022.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,438,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,187,000 after buying an additional 2,390,700 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,548,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,301 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 4,419.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 732,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,103,000 after purchasing an additional 716,320 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,128,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,971,000 after purchasing an additional 363,736 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Argus upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.85.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPB opened at $47.29 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.18.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

About Campbell Soup

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.