Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys New Position in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the second quarter worth $2,760,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Dayforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $673,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dayforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $663,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,942,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the second quarter valued at about $490,000.

Dayforce stock opened at $61.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.64, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average is $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Dayforce Inc has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $75.33.

Dayforce ( NYSE:DAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $423.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.41 million. Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 2.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Dayforce Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAY. Piper Sandler upgraded Dayforce from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dayforce from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dayforce from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

