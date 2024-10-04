Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $396,000 Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Allegion were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the second quarter worth $27,056,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Allegion by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 712,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,301,000 after purchasing an additional 202,774 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $16,902,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Allegion by 7.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,672,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,575,000 after purchasing an additional 120,870 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 218,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,717,000 after purchasing an additional 113,227 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion stock opened at $145.89 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $146.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The company had revenue of $965.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

