Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $436,000 Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 65.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 6,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 30.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.07.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of EMN stock opened at $107.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.49 and a 200-day moving average of $99.57. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

