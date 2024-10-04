The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2,347.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.25.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $117.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.20 and its 200-day moving average is $116.07. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $134.62.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

