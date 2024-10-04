Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,584 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 14,314.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,832,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,583 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $86,494,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Juniper Networks by 859.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 836,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,016,000 after buying an additional 749,641 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at about $23,379,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,524.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 470,137 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 441,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.87.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

