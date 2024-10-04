Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Holdings Raised by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 63.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,128,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 66.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth approximately $810,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $7,937,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LW. Barclays cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of LW opened at $68.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $111.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

