Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 161.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

NYSE BEPC opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $33.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 2.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -308.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

