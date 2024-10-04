UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ULS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W downgraded UL Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UL Solutions from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on UL Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of ULS opened at $49.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. UL Solutions has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $730.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UL Solutions will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

In related news, major shareholder Ulse Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UL Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in UL Solutions in the second quarter worth about $84,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

