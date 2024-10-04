Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Holdings Lifted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Jabil were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 331,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,387,000 after acquiring an additional 76,573 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $1,692,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 132,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after acquiring an additional 91,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $474,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,908,981.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $474,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,753 shares in the company, valued at $12,908,981.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,524 shares of company stock worth $1,120,554 over the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.86.

Jabil Trading Up 0.8 %

Jabil stock opened at $119.90 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $156.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.06.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.08. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 2.91%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

