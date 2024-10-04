Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $491,000 Stock Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 65.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Revvity were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revvity by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in Revvity by 6.7% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 950,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,707,000 after buying an additional 59,994 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Revvity by 7.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Revvity by 6.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revvity by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Revvity from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Revvity from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.53.

Revvity Price Performance

Shares of RVTY opened at $124.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 102.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. Revvity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.50 and a 52-week high of $128.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.33 million. Revvity had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Revvity’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Insider Activity at Revvity

In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total value of $412,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

