Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.70.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,407,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 191.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,904,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after buying an additional 1,250,318 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,906,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,372,000 after buying an additional 666,104 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $64,610,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Novartis by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,065,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,819,000 after acquiring an additional 590,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $113.77 on Friday. Novartis has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Novartis will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

