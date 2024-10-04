Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 68.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% during the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 4,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $107.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.26 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.46, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -475.36%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

