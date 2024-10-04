Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 889 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 78.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $889,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,401,000 after buying an additional 28,566 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,571,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $288.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.37. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $249.84 and a 1 year high of $298.49.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total value of $1,246,804.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,244 shares in the company, valued at $27,663,272.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $336,788.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,303.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total value of $1,246,804.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,244 shares in the company, valued at $27,663,272.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,804 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,390 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Snap-on

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.