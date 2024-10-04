Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.45 and last traded at $41.45, with a volume of 2632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enbridge

Enbridge Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.11.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 134.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 455,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.