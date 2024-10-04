Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.68 and last traded at $63.68, with a volume of 8604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Raymond James cut Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Ciena Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.31 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $196,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,877.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $196,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,877.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $135,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,604,752.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $502,953. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 119.9% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,397,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943,146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1,944.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,062,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,513 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 7,767.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,966,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,419 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth $48,214,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 118.7% in the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,524,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,378,000 after acquiring an additional 827,352 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

