Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,097 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XPRO. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Expro Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Expro Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,334,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,435,000 after purchasing an additional 219,432 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Expro Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,636,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Expro Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on Expro Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of XPRO stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -98.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. Expro Group Holdings has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Expro Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $469.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

