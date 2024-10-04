ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ingevity by 809.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 40,750.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. CJS Securities raised shares of Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $56.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.58 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 27.85%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

