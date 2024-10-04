Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $103.27 and last traded at $103.27, with a volume of 3749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.07.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,077.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,077.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,247,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,877,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,911 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,130,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,186 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,539,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,507,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,813,000 after buying an additional 1,025,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

