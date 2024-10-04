Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 73.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Insulet were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Insulet by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Insulet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $229.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.75. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $243.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PODD. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.60.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

