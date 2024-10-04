Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in News were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in News during the 1st quarter valued at about $636,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in News by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 156,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 95,429 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in News by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 118,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 74,968 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in News by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded News to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

NASDAQ NWS opened at $27.36 on Friday. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 1.37.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

