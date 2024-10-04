iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 307263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.08.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Idaho Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 38,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.