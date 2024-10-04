ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,413 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,171,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,525,000 after buying an additional 1,354,530 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Freshworks by 107.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,050,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,280 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,311,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,134,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,778,000 after purchasing an additional 221,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,428,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,821,000 after purchasing an additional 239,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $97,927.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $97,927.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $57,531.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $440,274.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,240 shares of company stock valued at $539,472 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 0.73. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $174.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FRSH shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.69.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

