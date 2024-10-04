Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.41 and last traded at $33.41, with a volume of 566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.59.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 19,264 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,872,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 302,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

