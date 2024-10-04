KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.46 and last traded at $38.46, with a volume of 4181057 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.06.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.88.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.