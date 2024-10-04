Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW) Trading Up 9.2% – Should You Buy?

Alpha Growth plc (LON:ALGW – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.97 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.97 ($0.03). Approximately 360,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 826,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

Alpha Growth Trading Up 9.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 22.50, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.73.

Alpha Growth Company Profile

Alpha Growth plc focuses on providing advisory services, strategies, performance monitoring, and analytical services to holders of senior life settlement assets in North America. The company is involved in the fund management and insurance businesses. Alpha Growth plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

