JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 563 ($7.53) and last traded at GBX 557 ($7.45), with a volume of 287008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 556 ($7.44).

JPMorgan Japanese Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 538.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 532. The stock has a market capitalization of £793.78 million, a P/E ratio of 610.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06.

About JPMorgan Japanese

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

