TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.99 and last traded at $44.99, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.10.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TXNM Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.47.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.98 million. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%.

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

