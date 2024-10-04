ProShare Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,838 Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter worth $1,075,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter worth $1,284,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,397,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,283,000 after purchasing an additional 198,945 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $70.31 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $70.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 132.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.94.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.56 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is 83.02%.

In other news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,532.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,532.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.69, for a total transaction of $2,264,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,347.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,107,136 shares of company stock valued at $131,860,032. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.78.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

