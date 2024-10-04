CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 84.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 37,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 22,516 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 16,051 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5,040.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 33,418 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $44.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.32. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $91.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CRSP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

