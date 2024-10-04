International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in International Game Technology by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 5.1% during the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 10.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE IGT opened at $20.61 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average of $21.00.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Get Our Latest Report on International Game Technology

International Game Technology Profile

(Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.