ProShare Advisors LLC Has $281,000 Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,263,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 14.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,295,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,810,000 after acquiring an additional 165,121 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 13.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 807,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,326,000 after purchasing an additional 96,095 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 52,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,714,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,553,000 after purchasing an additional 30,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $878.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $39.31.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $280.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Stories

