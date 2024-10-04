ProShare Advisors LLC Has $284,000 Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,243 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 557.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BancFirst during the second quarter worth $204,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Stock Up 0.4 %

BANF stock opened at $100.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.99 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.72. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.03.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $153.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BANF shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leslie Jeannine Rainbolt sold 10,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,089,162.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,944,702 shares in the company, valued at $519,292,604.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 22,114 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $2,332,142.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,958,095 shares in the company, valued at $522,880,698.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie Jeannine Rainbolt sold 10,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,089,162.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,944,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,292,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,564 shares of company stock worth $7,150,517 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

(Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

