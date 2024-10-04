ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

The Baldwin Insurance Group Trading Up 1.9 %

BRP opened at $50.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $33.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average of $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.