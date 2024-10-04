ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lear by 15.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $820,929,000 after purchasing an additional 946,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,023,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $872,640,000 after buying an additional 109,746 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 9.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,754,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $314,620,000 after acquiring an additional 238,964 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lear by 36.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,871,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,726,000 after acquiring an additional 504,091 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 1.0% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,816,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $207,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,820 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Lear from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.91.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $106.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.44. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

