ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 80,220 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth about $1,325,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,710,000 after buying an additional 226,132 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,813,000 after acquiring an additional 89,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 551,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after acquiring an additional 50,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 234,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,326,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $29.98.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $201.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBCF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Hovde Group cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

(Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.