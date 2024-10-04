International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.9% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 8,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on INSW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of International Seaways to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $55,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,378.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $55,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,378.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra Kate Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $245,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,079.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $653,400. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Seaways Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $54.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.29. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.68 and a 12-month high of $65.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.13). International Seaways had a net margin of 50.70% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $257.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. International Seaways’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.49%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

