Ascential (LON:ASCL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 586.50 ($7.85) and last traded at GBX 566.50 ($7.58), with a volume of 982647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 565.50 ($7.56).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 433 ($5.79) price target on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 395 ($5.28) to GBX 568 ($7.60) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 568.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 414.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4,716.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Ascential news, insider Mandy Gradden sold 12,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 569 ($7.61), for a total value of £69,252.99 ($92,633.75). Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Financial Technology.

