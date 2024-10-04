RBG (LON:RBGP) Trading 11.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Free Report) traded up 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.75 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.75 ($0.05). 1,485,828 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 439% from the average session volume of 275,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.38 ($0.05).

RBG Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.84 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.02.

RBG Company Profile

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

