musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Trading Up 51.2% – Here’s Why

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 51.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.93 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.70 ($0.12). Approximately 2,586,702 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 410% from the average daily volume of 506,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.08).

musicMagpie Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.29 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.70.

About musicMagpie

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, wearables, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

