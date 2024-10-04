Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Trading Down 11.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Get Free Report) dropped 11.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.63 ($0.09). Approximately 1,560,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 827,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

Tekcapital Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £12.88 million, a P/E ratio of 122.40 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.44.

About Tekcapital

Tekcapital plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporate clients in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers Microsalt, a micron-sized salt crystal that provide the flavor of salt with half of the sodium; and low-sodium snacks under the SaltMe! brand.

