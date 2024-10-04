Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.35 and last traded at $32.35, with a volume of 30181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.86.

Qifu Technology Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $572.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.69 million. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 28.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qifu Technology

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Qifu Technology’s payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Qifu Technology by 88.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $794,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the first quarter valued at $634,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 94.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 424,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 37,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

