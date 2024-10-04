Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Shares Up 13% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Minoan Group Plc (LON:MIN – Get Free Report) shot up 13% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.59 ($0.01). 1,750,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,811,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

Minoan Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. The company has a market cap of £4.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Minoan Group Company Profile

Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, creates, develops, and manages luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

