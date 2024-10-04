GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.41 and last traded at $23.41, with a volume of 37307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities upgraded GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised GDS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Get GDS alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDS

GDS Stock Down 8.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. GDS had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. The company had revenue of $388.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.14 million. As a group, analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GDS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in GDS by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 9,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in GDS in the second quarter worth $108,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in GDS by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GDS in the second quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.