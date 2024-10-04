Saga (LON:SAGA) Trading Up 12.5% – Should You Buy?

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 129.60 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 126.72 ($1.70). Approximately 2,235,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 595% from the average daily volume of 321,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.60 ($1.51).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 154 ($2.06) target price on shares of Saga in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 106.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.86, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of £171.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.57.

Saga plc provides package and cruise holidays, general insurance, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Cruise and Travel, Insurance, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, travel, health, landlord, motorhome, caravan, and pet insurance products.

