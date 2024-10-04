Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Stock Price Down 11.5% – Should You Sell?

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 11.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 317 ($4.24) and last traded at GBX 319 ($4.27). 490,354 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 386,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360.50 ($4.82).

The stock has a market capitalization of £273.71 million, a P/E ratio of 505.65 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 345.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 274.19.

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC operates as a cloud-based dealer management software provider that offers software solutions to the automotive industry in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers end-to-end solution that empowers vehicle retailers with efficient business processes. The company was formerly known as Pendragon PLC and changed its name to Pinewood Technologies Group PLC to February 2024.

